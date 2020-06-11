June 17, 1933 - March 28, 2020 June Ruby Avery Sullivan, 86, of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born June 17, 1933, in St. John's Newfoundland, Canada, the daughter of the late Clayton Avery and Ruby Churchill Avery. In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Gail Carpenter and a son, Robert Earl Sullivan. June is survived by her loving husband, Ivan "Ray" Sullivan; son, Ivan Ray Sullivan Jr.; six grandchildren, Jason Harris, Ivan Ray Sullivan III, Kacey Ownby, Billy Boggs, Justin Sullivan and Jody Sullivan; seven great-grandchildren; three step-sisters; and many other family members and friends. June was a member of Swift Run Baptist Church. For many years, she was employed by Greene County Public Schools. June was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968 with the Rev. Mark Holder officiating. A private graveside service was held immediately after her death at Prize Hill Cemetery Memorial contributions may be made in June's memory to Swift Run Baptist Church, 4306 Amicus Road, Ruckersville, VA 22968. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Here is how schools in Virginia will be allowed to reopen
-
Peaceful demonstration in Orange draws hundreds; law enforcement officers march in solidarity with protesters
-
An estimated 1,000 people march from downtown to UVa
-
Charlottesville street-closing proposal to fight virus has languished for a month
-
COVID closes area restaurants even as restrictions lift
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.