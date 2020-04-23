Afton Lee Taylor, 59, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mr. Taylor was born on February 4, 1961, in Charlottesville, Virginia, the son of Robert Lee Taylor and Agnes Mae Conley Taylor. Afton loved reading, hunting and fishing before his illness, and playing dominoes, and being with friends. He never met a stranger he couldn't strike up a conversation with. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Gay Gaar Taylor, of 28 years; stepson, Jonathan James Gaar; brothers, Ricky Lee Taylor and Davis Taylor; and close cousin, Bud Morris. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
