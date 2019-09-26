There are a select few who can touch a life like Thelma Snow Taylor. Born on August 17, 1927, in Greene County, Virginia, Thelma lived 92 years touching the hearts and making a difference in the lives of many. She peacefully went home to the Lord on September 17, 2019, surrounded by family and an abundance of love. Thelma humbly lived her life dedicated to God, her family, and caring for others. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mabel Snow. Thelma was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, George Taylor; sisters, Ora Snow and Helen Dickerson; and brothers, Carroll and Wilton Snow. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Glenn Taylor and wife, Mary, of Charlottesville, Va. and James Taylor and wife, Belinda, of Lenoir, Tenn. In addition to her sons, Thelma's greatest pride and joy are her five grandchildren, Preston, Wesley, Adam, Brent, and Emily Taylor. Thelma is also survived by her brother, Floyd Snow and wife, Nancy; sisters, Evelyn Lawson and Emogene Powell and husband, Larry; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved each like her own. After graduating High School in Greene County, Thelma lived and worked in Washington D.C. where she met and later married George Taylor. Thelma was also employed by Sperry Corporation in Charlottesville, but chose staying home when she earned her most favorite job title of all, "Mom", and began the duty of raising her two boys. As they grew older she worked in the Greene County Schools and is revered and remembered as a "Favorite Substitute Teacher." When Thelma wasn't toting her boys to and from ballgames, hosting the neighborhood children at her home, caregiving for friends, family, or grandchildren, she managed to share her gift of gardening and art of flower arranging as an active member in the Rippin Run Garden Club. Thelma was a born naturalist; she could find and see beauty in everything and had a great appreciation for things that were old, but enjoyed trying everything new. She could sew, needlepoint, knit, weave a basket, and sand through layers of paint to make an antique piece of furniture look like new. Once Thelma was promoted to "Grandma", she and husband George dedicated their time loving, caring, and doting on their grandchildren. Thelma was a member of Mount Vernon Church in Stanardsville, where family will celebrate and receive friends from 5 until 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 76 Garth Road, Stanardsville, VA 22973, with the Rev. Samuel R. Plymale officiating. Inurnment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Thelma's memory to Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 76 Garth Road Stanardsville, VA 22973, JABA (www.jabacares.org/give-to-jaba) 674 Hillsdale Drive, Suite 9, Charlottesville, VA 22901 (Indicate Greene or Adult Day Program in Memo), or Tuesday's Table, Stanardsville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 740 Stanardsville, VA 22973. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
