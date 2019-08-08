Lonny Cody Tilley, 56, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born on June 14, 1963, in Charlottesville, Va., to John and Rosemary Tilley. Lonny graduated from William Monroe High School in 1981. He was very meticulous on any job given to him and very knowledgeable in many different fields including electronics, landscaping and a troubleshooter for any situation. He worked for Tad Coffin for over 20 years at Tad Coffin Performance Saddles. Tad was always a very loving and supportive employer and friend who stood by Lonny through thick and thin. Lonny comes from a Christian family that loved him unconditionally through any situation. He will be truly missed and remembered as an avid NASCAR, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Redskin fan. He loved animals, especially his dogs, Suzie Q and Cally Lou and his cat, Mousie. In addition to his devoted parents, John and Rosemary Tilley, he is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Tilley; his daughter, Schuyler Tilley (Aaron); stepdaughter, Amanda Nelson (Abe); loving brother, Trenton "Curt" Tilley; grandson, Daxton Frye; step grandsons, Daniel and Elijah Nelson; aunts, Ann, Betty, Wanda (Jack) and Mollie; cousins, Donna, Cathy, Julie, Beth, Linda, Josh, and Ferrel; and sisters-in-law, Wanda and Carolyn. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Vera Tilley and Trenton and Mary Graves; and great uncle, Ernie Graves. The family would like to thank special friends and family for their loving support: Lois, Diane, Lorna, Gloria, Wanda, Shane, Jamie, and Erin. We would also like to thank the Greene County Sheriff's Department and Rescue Squad for all of their efforts during this tragic event. "To Him be the glory both now and forever. Amen." Romans 16:27 Services for Lonny will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Greene County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 302, Stanardsville, VA 22973, Madison-Greene Humane Society, P.O. Box 95, Ruckersville, VA 22968, or the Greene County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 358, Stanardsville, VA 22973. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
Breaking
+1
+1
Most Popular
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.