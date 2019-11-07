Rosemary Graves Tilley, 77, of Ruckersville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born on January 13, 1942, in Charlottesville, Va., daughter of the late Trenton Graves and Mary Patterson Graves. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Lonny C. Tilley; father and mother-in-law, Fred and Vera Tilley; and uncle, Ernie Graves. Rosemary is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, John C. Tilley; son, Trenton "Curt" Tilley; daughter-in-law, Lisa M. Tilley; granddaughter, Schuyler M. Tilley; great-grandson, Daxton M. Frye; two sisters, Wanda Melone and her husband, Jack and Mollie Recker; sisters-in-law, Ann Long and Betty Thacker; many nieces, nephews and special friends from her Sunday School class. Rosemary retired from the Rutherford Institute were she enjoyed many years of service as a mailroom clerk. Rosemary was dedicated member of Spring Hill Baptist Church for over 40 years. Knowing Rosemary was like being a little closer to God. She dearly loved her church family. She enjoyed working in her yard, especially in her flower and vegetable garden, sitting with her husband under the dogwood tree, and going to see "The Deanes" and "Heart of Gold." Rosemary was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother and especially cherished family gatherings during the holidays. A funeral service was held at 1 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at Spring Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Nethery officiating. Interment followed at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to thank UVA MICU 3 East and Hospice of the Piedmont for all of their care and support. Memorial contributions may be made in Rosemary's memory to the Greene County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 302 Stanardsville, VA 22973. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
