Tex Lewis Weakley, 81, of Madison, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at his home. He was born on May 15, 1938, to the late Jesse Lewis Weakley and Anna Breeden Weakley. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Lee Weakley and a sister, Daisy Mae Morris. He is survived by two sons, David Lewis Weakley and wife, Sandra, of Orange, and James Lewis Weakley of Madison; one sister, Mary Lou Weakley of Stanardsville; and two grandchildren, Jacob Daniel Weakley and Kayla Danielle Weakley. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Etlan Cemetery conducted by Pastor Jeff Shifflett. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, Va.

