Dr. Donald James Willard, 77, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home. He was born on February 10, 1943, in Pearisburg, Va., to the late Lawrence Jefferson Willard and Opal Carolyn Looney Willard. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Willard Wilfong, and survived by his brother-in-law, Carl Wilfong. He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Gilliam Willard; two daughters, Dr. Amy Battaile and husband, William, of Glen Allen, Va., and Andrea Wilson and husband, Joseph, of Ruckersville, Va.; one son, Glenn WIllard and wife, Jessica, of Charlottesville, Va.; grandchildren, Dylan Battaile, Cayleigh Battaile, Alaina Battaile, Morgan Wilson, Tyler Wilson, Whitley Wilson, Piper Wilson, and Logan Willard; an aunt, like a second mother, Pansie Murray of Roanoke Va.; four nieces and one nephew. Don was the Eminent Commander for the Fairfax Chapter of Knights' Templar Commandery and a 33rd Degree Master Mason of Linn Banks Lodge. Don held many roles in education; an art teacher, athletic director, principal, and assistant superintendent. He had a deep affection for animals. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 868, Madison, VA 22727, or Madison Animal Shelter, 4590 Shelby Road, Madison, VA 22727. A private ceremony will be held at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Willard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries