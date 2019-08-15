In the early afternoon of August 2, 2019, Kent C. Williamson, beloved husband, father, brother, son, and friend, passed from this world into the arms of his Loving Savior. The end of his journey with us came suddenly and unexpectedly while he vacationed with his family in Sawyer, Michigan. Kent's older sister, Melissa Klint, her husband, Robert Klint and his niece, Landyn, all residents of Sawyer, Michigan, accompanied Kent to the gates of Paradise. Kent was Texas bred, born in El Paso on May 20, 1967. The youngest of four children, he differentiated himself with an artistic soul and was blessed with an easy-going charm. In adolescence, he adopted the Christian faith of his parents, and this relationship with God steered his entire life. In high school, he joined a musical missions group and travelled internationally to spread the Gospel. He attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago and film school in Los Angeles. After Moody, Kent reacquainted himself with childhood friend Karen Holder and she became the love of his life, wife and partner for the next twenty-seven years. In 1994, nine months after their marriage, they moved from Texas to Virginia Beach where Kent could continue his studies in film and video production. After earning a Masters Degree in Communications from Regent University, Kent and Karen moved to Charlottesville where he worked for the University of Virginia. During his tenure at Virginia, Kent spent his nights, weekends and predawn hours working diligently and tirelessly on his independent feature When Love Walks In. This movie launched his production company, Paladin Media Group. For over two decades, he produced, directed or wrote innumerable video and film productions through Paladin. He believed in using media as a redemptive tool. Many of his projects, including the documentaries Rebellion of Thought and Stained Glass Rainbows, focused on the struggle between Evangelicalism and modern cultural trends. His last major production, By War & By God, won multiple awards and was nominated for an Emmy. Yet he was more than a trusted businessman and mentor to many. He served on several non-profit boards including Transformation Incorporated, a counseling ministry; Vets with a Mission, a service of military veterans to the nation of Vietnam; and he was the founder of the Community Films Foundation, an organization that connects filmmakers with mission organizations needing help telling their stories. But Kent would say his greatest roles were those of husband, father, son and servant of his Lord. He treasured his bride Karen and six children, Savannah, Chase, Sophie, Kate, Addy, and Zoe. He was a dutiful, devoted son to his parents, who moved to Virginia to be closer to him and his family. He loved his sister, two brothers and their families. He was also a loyal and great friend to many. A constant encouragement to others, Kent always remained relentlessly positive, even in the face and understanding of great challenges. His generosity to others was exemplary and inspiring. In addition to his wife and children, Kent is survived by his mother, Ardath (Hensel) Williamson and father Louis E. Williamson of Ruckersville; his brothers, Brad and Eric, their respective wives and children; and the children of his sister, Melissa Klint. Family and friends find comfort in the anticipation that we will one day be reunited with Kent through the salvation of our Lord Jesus Christ and that our temporary loss is Heaven's immediate gain. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville, Virginia. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Trinity Presbyterian. Burial will follow at Mt Paran UMC Cemetery, Welsh Run Road, Ruckersville, Virgnia. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to the Community Films Foundation, 608 Preston Avenue, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
