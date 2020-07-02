We’re facing a lot in 2020—from a global pandemic to a social revolution—and people have strong opinions on both.
Is the government telling people to wear masks for the safety of everyone tyranny? Some see it that way, and refuse to wear masks.
Were the stay-at-home orders overstepping by the government? Some certainly felt that way, protesting outside state capitals and storming Michigan’s capital, yelling into the face of police officers.
Are we stoking the fires of fear by reporting the number of people infected in a community, or is offering that data a way to help people make decisions about whether to go to the store or to wear a mask?
While we were raw from a winter and spring of COVID-19, we watched a man die while a police officer’s knee was on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. It was not possible to escape the video of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota on May 25. That event has sparked protests for more than a month across the globe—from large cities to small rural localities like Greene County—to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement and fight for racial justice and equality. Others responded with “all lives matter.”
Those protests have reignited a fight over some memorial statues—from Christopher Columbus to Confederate officers.
In March, in the days before coronavirus, the Virginia General Assembly passed a bill that permits localities across the commonwealth to remove publicly owned Confederate monuments, as they see fit, and it goes into effect after July 1.
While the desire for Confederate monument removal didn’t begin with the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, that statue became central to the debate. Constituents in the city, and the city council itself, sought the removal of the statue, bringing a lawsuit as well as two well-known events in the summer of 2017. A mostly peaceful KKK rally was held at the statue July 8 with 50 Klan members from North Carolina and well over 1,000 counter-protestors. A month later, at the Unite the Right Rally on Aug. 12, 2017, Heather Heyer, who grew up in Greene County, was killed by a car driven by James Fields Jr. into a crowd of protestors.
The statue still stands in Lee Park in Charlottesville near where the Unite the Right Rally was held. Many other statues throughout Virginia—with the most Confederate monuments of any state in the country—have been removed by either localities hoping to keep them safe or by protestors themselves.
There are many who are upset by the monument graffiti, destruction and removal, saying “people are trying to erase history.”
While we do not condone any unlawful destruction, does discussion of the removal of these statues erase history or does it raise the conversation by questioning why we continue to honor historic figures while ignoring the impacts of their actions? Christopher Columbus was a rapist, enslaved Native Americans and brought violent colonization to other countries. He didn’t even discover America; indigenous people were already here.
The new law directs the Board of Historic Resources to create regulations about contextualizing monuments and localities may offer context near them or offer relocation of them to any museum or historical society or military battlefield (the latter seems the most appropriate location).
While we’re sitting on opposite sides of these issues we are missing our chance to face them together. It’s time first for personal reflection but it’s becoming time to come to the table, together, to bring about change.
Change doesn’t come easy, including the true history of our nation, but isn’t it past time we discover it?
