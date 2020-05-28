When the University of Virginia Health System announced that it will cease staffing ambulances for Greene County as of Oct. 14, officials were shocked and mystified.
“It’s a remarkable thing, mid-pandemic — arguably when we need them most, to have an emergency service provider … send a letter just saying, ‘We’re done,’” said County Administrator Mark Taylor.
“I suspect there are things going on behind the scenes over there that we don’t even understand yet as to why they make decisions like this,” added Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin.
Within days came the news that the UVa Medical Center was making drastic cuts, reducing some salaries by 20% and instituting furloughs of up to three months, in addition to other moves. The center, a component of the health system, was losing $3 million daily after clinics and surgeries shut down due to state orders aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.
Do we have any inside knowledge that these losses contributed to ending the contract? No, but the timing is conspicuous.
Last month, Medic V, “a branch of the Medical Transport Network at UVa Medical Center,” according to its Facebook page, notified Greene that it would end its contract for providing emergency response services. Dropping the contract required a 180-day notice.
In one capacity or another, Medic V has been providing paid personnel since 2011, the Greene County Record reports.
Originally, Medic V simply filled in when volunteers were unavailable. But like so many other local emergency rescue services (fire departments, too), Greene began having difficulty recruiting sufficient volunteers.
As a result, Medic V was contracted to provide two daytime shifts and two nighttime shifts for the county seven days a week. Recently, Greene has spent around $1 million a year for Medic V services, in addition to paying for vehicles and materials, the Record reports.
Meanwhile, it turns out that the county already had put out a request for proposals to see if any other emergency services organizations might be interested in a contract. The RFP, sent out last winter, generated little response.
So in the face of this emergency — insufficient volunteerism, increased potential need due to COVID-19, unexpected upcoming loss of Medic V services, and previous difficulty finding a different contractor — what’s the county to do? It would seem that Greene is in a tough spot.
But maybe not as tough as it looks.
“While I was initially shocked by the information, I have already come to embrace this as positive news for Greene County,” said Melissa Meador, emergency services manager for Greene. “Having our own EMS department will allow Greene County to take a more proactive approach to EMS management, operations and services.”
In other words, with full local control, a county-funded emergency services operation could better serve county needs.
And with Greene already paying around $1.1 million to Medic V, it will have that much revenue to apply to its own paid rescue service. In addition, the county already owns some infrastructure — such as those aforementioned vehicles.
And finally, Greene also still has volunteer rescue squad and fire departments, with which the county has service agreements and whose help could be utilized.
Ms. Meador told a recent meeting of the Board of Supervisors that, from her initial estimate, the county would have to make up a difference of around $466,000. That’s not insignificant, but it’s not insurmountable.
“I think we’re at a good position for us to make this move,” she said. “There’s so many advantages….
“I wish I had an easy answer to where this remaining funding would come from. But I just wanted to make sure everyone understood that we’re not at zero.”
We like her attitude. She’s taking a problem and repurposing it as an opportunity for improvement.
The supervisors agreed, voting unanimously at the May 12 meeting to move forward with the department.
We wish the county great success in its quest to form its own paid emergency services operation. If it can be done efficiently and expeditiously, we agree that the residents of Greene would see noticeable benefits to a “home-grown” department.
—The Daily Progress
