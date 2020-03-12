It’s budget season in Greene County, y’all, and there isn’t a lot of rainbows and sunshine when it comes to revenue figures for fiscal year 2021.
We’re in the middle of “widespread” flu season in Virginia. And if you sneeze because of allergies you 100% will be shunned and feel shame.
We survived Super Tuesday and weeks of Michael Bloomberg campaign ads, and now we wait until the small dance in June and the big dance in November.
We’ve received no snow and little rain this winter and now we have a (contained) wildfire in Shenandoah National Park.
The stock market is taking daily stage dives like it’s a 1990s alternative rock band and we are undergoing the biggest oil crash in 30 years. This is not the time to look at 401(k)s.
The government stole an hour of sleep this week—again—to “save” daylight. I don’t know why daylight keeps getting out on the ledge, but it’d be awesome if we could just choose a plan and stick with it. We know it’s nice to have the light after work, but trying to go to work in the dark is tough.
March Madness basketball may have to be played without spectators. That seems almost as spooky as an abandoned playground.
Cities and countries across the world are putting citizens in mandatory weeks-long quarantine (do you have enough toilet paper?) in response to the novel coronavirus. Remember, it wasn’t on anyone’s radar screens prior to the end of December 2019, so who really knows when the end will arrive.
It appears the human race needs a win, especially those of us humans living in Virginia.
Until then:
Pay attention to how your taxpayer money is spent in your locality. You have the chance to speak at every regular Board of Supervisors’ meeting.
Wash. Your. Hands. AND Stop. Touching. Your. Face.
Be extra careful with fire during windy March (that whole out like a lion, in like a lamb thing), but really this is applicable any time.
Don’t look at your retirement account; nothing good can come from it right now. Remember, we got through the housing crisis a decade ago (kind of) unscathed. And for those of us old enough, we remember our families having a license plate that ended in an even number and one that ended in an odd number because they remember waiting for gas in the 1970s and you could only go on even or odd days dependent on your license plate. This, too, shall pass.
Enjoy the later sunsets by taking the pup (or cat if she’ll let you) for a walk.
Watch basketball (if you’re so inclined) on TV and be OK with it.
Remember, we have survived SARS, the Avian Flu, Swine Flu (H1N1), West Nile Virus and Zika Virus, among a whole host of others.
If you’re sick, stay home if you can—even if it’s not some fancy new virus. Just stay home, really.
This March will fade way into April and we’ll move on to the next crisis; we’re nothing if not adaptable.
(Seriously, stop touching your face!)
