June charged in to 2020 louder than the rattling of the ancient window air conditioning unit struggling to combat the sudden onset of summer heat in the Greene County Record office.
Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus continue to rise as free drive-thru testing sites become a weekly occurrence and businesses continue to reopen.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that most of the Commonwealth would progress to Phase Two of reopening (with the exception of Northern Virginia and Richmond), outlining guidance for businesses that have been closed since early March on how to safely ease back into operation.
Citizens continue to struggle with questions of safety when it comes to mask wearing, social distancing and proper precautions when visiting businesses, with some feeling like the pandemic will never end and others acting like it’s already over.
In addition to a global pandemic, the horrific killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police on May 25 has prompted protests around the country and world in a call for social justice. Images of peaceful protestors holding signs and marching in the streets to make their voices heard as part of the Black Lives Matter movement are offset by those of rioting, looting and violence across media platforms.
Life in 2020 is tense, and nearly everyone’s mental health is being tested. Compassion is the key, to friends and neighbors as well as to ourselves.
It is okay to care about the issues but also worry that the large-scale gatherings could lead to a spike in viral outbreaks in coming weeks. Have compassion.
It is okay to want to be a part of the solution but not know how to be a perfect ally. Keep having difficult conversations, examining possible sources of bias and listening to the stories of those whose backgrounds and experiences differ from yours, and have compassion.
It is okay to want to keep friends and loved ones safe by staying home, following protocols and limiting social gatherings, but also to worry about the long-term effects of isolation, unemployment and other mental health stressors. Try to reach out in distance-appropriate ways to check in with those who have been isolated in your life, and have compassion.
It is okay to be concerned about the struggling economy, loss of local businesses and rising unemployment and to worry about the future of the country while not having the spare finances to directly support every local business in your community. Find ways to support local merchants when you can, whether through financial means or sharing a social media post to let others know about a new delivery option or online sale.
We’re not yet quite halfway through 2020, and no one knows how many more curveballs this year may have yet in store for us, so our advice at present is to remember that nearly every one of us is struggling amid so many issues we cannot control. One we can is how we respond to others. Let us do so with an abundance of compassion.
Stay safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.