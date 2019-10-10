We know Central Virginia is a special place, and it seems a whole lot of other people have been clued in to our gem—and not just during fall splendor.
Figures from the United States Travel Association (USTA) show Greene County’s tourism revenue rose 4.2% in 2018 over the year prior. Tourism revenue in Greene reached $20,820,690, which is almost $1 million more than in 2017. Local tourism-supported jobs totaled 241 in Greene, while local tourism-related taxes were $596,105, the figures show.
Obviously, we’re in peak tourist season with annual leaf-peepers. However, Greene County came in second in our region in host earnings for the summer, according to Airbnb. Hosts in Greene earned $465,000 with 3,100 guests staying in the county from Memorial Day through Labor Day. These figures only include Airbnb rentals.
A question that we’ve heard often this year is but what is there to do in Greene County?
Well, the successful Virginia Clay Festival, held at the end of September, is a two-day event with thousands of people visiting. Every year it seems the festival gets bigger and better and the artists continue to delight shoppers.
Last weekend the Town of Stanardsville and Greene County held the grand opening of Greene Commons behind the County Administration Building. The pavilion and music stage, as well as the Blue Ridge Heritage Project memorial, are finally finished and in use. The farmers market has been going on every Saturday morning since spring under the new pavilion and bands delighted crowds on Saturday with the new performance stage. Opportunities are endless for this space.
In fact, this Saturday the second annual Oktoberfest will be held in this space. Haunted walking tours will also take place that evening.
Also Saturday will be the Tour de Greene bicycle ride and the bike rodeo, sponsored by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for area youth.
On Oct. 26, the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee will also host a Trunk or Treat at Greene Commons.
The annual Parade of Lights is always so much fun down Main Street the first Saturday of the December and this year the Art Guild of Greene is planning a gingerbread house contest on Dec. 14-15.
The spring brings the Greene Beer Festival to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the William Monroe High School Arts Festival, which is always well-attended. And while the celebrations were stormed out, don’t forget thousands come out for the July 4th event in Stanardsville.
If festivals aren’t your jam, the biking/hiking trails at Blue Ridge School give people the chance for outdoor fun. There is also the fact that one of the most majestic drives—Skyline Drive—on the East Coast is literally in our back yard and that’s without taking into account all the hiking and horseback riding trails throughout Shenandoah National Park.
While Greene County does not have every amenity and festival you might find in Albemarle County or Northern Virginia, there is a group of dedicated individuals who are trying to get those started. They could use your help. Visit www.rwbng.org for ways to get involved.
We have no trouble believing these revenue numbers will continue to grow as these relatively new events continue to gain traction.
