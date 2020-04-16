It’s April now, and some of you still aren’t following social distancing guidelines.
You may think you are young and healthy enough to not be hospitalized or in need of a ventilator if you catch the COVID-19 coronavirus, but choosing to ignore the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines does not just affect you.
Every time you go to a friend’s house, make unnecessary trips to the grocery store, walk too close to others in a park or neighborhood, or decide not to wear a homemade mask or gloves when in public, you are drastically increasing the chances of catching or passing along this virus.
You are making that decision for your elderly neighbor who has no one able to look after them if they get seriously sick. You are making that decision for the grocery store employee trying desperately to keep shelves stocked amid ongoing hoarding behavior and supply shortages. You are making that decision for the person behind you in line who grabs the gasoline nozzle not knowing you did not wash your hands.
In Virginia, the latest statistics show that 16% of all those who have tested positive have needed to be hospitalized. If that number continues to grow unchecked, our local hospitals will be inundated and may soon face the equipment and staffing shortages seen in other parts of the country.
More than 65% of those who test positive and have to be hospitalized are under the age of 60, with the highest percentage of hospitalizations occurring in the 40- to 60-year-old age group. This statistic remains true for the cases in which the patient has died. It is not accurate to assume this disease “only affects the elderly” any more.
Staying at home is not just a rule made up by the government to disrupt our daily lives. The directives—like most laws and regulations—are for the common good. If we each do our part, we all will benefit in the long run.
To put it simply, the longer you refuse to acknowledge that this IS necessary and it DOES apply to you, the longer ALL of us will have to continue doing it until this virus starts to slow down.
So please, stay home. Be mindful of the effect your actions—or inactions—have on others. And keep washing those hands.
