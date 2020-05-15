Dear Greene County Residents:
We’re working on two stories that are about topics that are sometimes hard to find people willing to speak to us, but we need you to.
We want to shine a light on the drug problem in Greene County from the standpoint of former addicts or family members that have been impacted by this. The second story is about mental health and suicide. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we’d like to do more than just tell the story from the point of experts.
If you’d be willing to tell us your stories on these—or any other issues facing Greene County—email Terry Beigie at tbeigie@greene-news.com or call (434) 985-2315 and leave a message. Please feel free to reach out to us any time with story ideas as we’re just two people trying to cover the entire county!
