By Monday, the new coronavirus, COVID-19, had killed more than 70,000 people worldwide. In an attempt to limit the spread, many countries and states have issued stay at home orders, including the commonwealth of Virginia. This unprecedented time is having a significant personal impact on each of us. The impact is also significant to Greene County’s economy and, in particular, the small businesses that have risked their own personal assets to provide you, the citizens of Greene County, with a wide range of amenities.
We are in this together. Shopping local now is more important than ever. I encourage you to reach out to our local businesses to see how you can support them. While many of their doors are closed, their businesses are not. You can buy online, purchase over the phone, get curbside pick-up or delivery or buy gift cards to use later. Our businesses have always been supportive of community events, generously donating their time and goods to support numerous groups. Now is the time we return the favor.
At the Greene County Economic Development Department, we have surveyed businesses to determine changes made in their daily operations to provide services for the community. Visit www.exploregreene.com/together for a listing of businesses that have responded and support them now so that they are still here when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Stay at Home order is lifted.
Last Friday, the Greene Chamber of Commerce, the Greene County Economic Development Authority, the Greene County Tourism Council, the Greene County Economic Development and Tourism Office and members from the business community banded together to create a work group who are preparing now for a strong “grand opening” of Greene’s businesses once that order is lifted. We look forward to an exciting celebration of Greene residents and businesses coming together to renew our great community.
For the business community, we have developed a comprehensive website page with information regarding links to the governor’s orders, the Federal CARES Act and other resources to assist you during this time. Visit www.exploregreene.com/COVID-19. While the CARES Act has been implemented quickly and the federal government is working out many of the rough edges, all small businesses should consider the following CARES provisions; links can be found on our website:
Paycheck Protection Program: The Paycheck Protection Program provides small businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. It is administered through your local bank.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans: These are lower interest rate loans of up to $2 million, with principal and interest deferment available for up to four years. Small business can borrow up to $25,000 unsecured and there is an emergency advance of up to $10,000 within three days of applying for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). Application can be found at: https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/
The CARES Act has small business tax credits and other components for which businesses are eligible.
Employees affected by the current COVID-19 crisis are encouraged to reach out to their employers regarding the potential of the “Paycheck Protection Program” and should look into the CARES Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program. http://www.vec.virginia.gov/covid19.
Greene County has a history of standing together to get through tough times. This is one of the toughest our area will face in a generation and we need everyone to band together to help each other. It’s the only way we’ll make it through.
Alan Yost is the director of the Greene County Economic Development and Tourism office.
