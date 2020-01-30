Virginia’s Greene County Habitat for Humanity has extended the deadline for applications for its Affordable Home Ownership Program.
Applications will be available on the website at www.greenehabitatva.org (under the tab “Do You Qualify?”) including additional important information. Applicants can call (434)481-1771 to request the forms be mailed to them. (Spell and say your name and address on the message.)
The deadline has been extended to
March 31, 2020.
Habitat builds homes in partnership with families who have the financial and personal capacity to be homeowners, but who can’t qualify for conventional financing. Habitat leverages volunteer labor and donations of funding and materials to complete the construction of its homes. Eligible applicants must have current housing need, be able to make an affordable monthly mortgage payment, and be willing to partner with Habitat to accomplish sweat-equity hours and other requirements, like completing financial education and homeownership classes.
Green County Habitat’s Affordable Homeownership Program is not a giveaway. The qualified homebuyers pay for closing costs and make monthly mortgage payments. Homeowners invest hundreds of hours of their own labor in building their Habitat house. Habitat homes are sold to participants of its Affordable Homeownership Program for no profit. The sale is financed with an affordable 20-30-year mortgage loan. These mortgage payments are then recycled to build more homes.
Greene County Habitat, a chapter of the Greater Charlottesville Habitat for Humanity, is an equal housing lender and follows a non-discriminatory policy of homeowner selection. Greene County Habitat does not consider race, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, familial status, source of income, or national origin when selecting future homeowners.
The chapter has a goal of one home per year. The last home dedicated was April 2019. The home was purchased from the Greene County Technical Education Center’s carpentry class, and is on land on Va. Route 230 that was donated by a Stanardsville resident whose father had ties to Blue Ridge School.
Throughout the year in a partnership with Skyline Community Action Partnership (CAP), Greene Habitat has provided volunteers to help with home improvements using funds that Skyline CAP receives, another goal for the group.
For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Greene County, visit www.greenehabitatva.org. The group is looking for volunteers for upcoming projects, as well as donations.
