Seriously, Greene County Republicans have formally proposed that our county officials enforce no restrictions on guns? Setting aside lawful gun buyers from licensed dealers, the Republicans seek to allow anyone of any age, or with a criminal or psychiatric history or who is perceived as a threat to himself or others, be permitted to acquire any firearm from anyone and carry it anyplace—on the street, into a school, workplace, church or government building. Seriously?
Proponents of this ordinance claim it is supported by two U.S. Supreme Court decisions: District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) which considered the Second Amendment and Printz v. United States (1997) which limits what the federal government can require of states.
The Greene County Republicans cite the Heller case in error; it emphatically did not give license to any weapon in any person’s hand. Justice Antonin Scalia, writing for the majority in a split 5-4 decision, focused on handguns used in the home for self-defense. He noted that states retain the right to regulate firearms.
As with Heller, the Printz decision does not eliminate government gun regulation. It permits judges to restrict gun purchases and allows the federal government to continue requiring licensed gun dealers to conduct background checks.
Stolen guns are frequently used to commit crimes. If all new guns and existing guns were fitted and retro-fitted, respectively, with smart technology that limits their use to their lawful purchasers, gun thefts would ultimately disappear and gun-aided crime would drop dramatically. This technology is currently available.
We Greene County folks are good people who obey the law, work hard, take care of our families and support our communities through various local organizations and charities.
Can we not come together on the issue of gun violence and support sensible steps, like comprehensive background checks, installing smart technology and red flag laws that deny guns to dangerous people?
Americans overwhelmingly support these actions.
This is a far more prudent course than tossing out all state and local gun regulations.
William Sypher
Barboursville
