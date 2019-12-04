In this season of Thanksgiving, the Wolftown Ruritans would like to say a hearty thank you to all our patrons for your support and generosity. Ruritans is a nonprofit organization that inspires efforts of individuals, organizations and institutions in the community toward making it an ideal place in which to live.
Your kindness and generosity in support of our fundraising efforts (food trailer, breakfast, purchasing raffle tickets and fireworks) has allowed us to help people in our community.
This year alone we were fortunate to be able to contribute funds toward local churches, MESA, Boys and Girls Scouts of America, Special Olympics, high school scholarship and Hospice of the Piedmont. These are just a few of the numerous worthy organizations that have benefitted by our monetary donations that support their causes.
In addition, this year the Ruritans were able to help provide substantial support toward two local families, one suffering a devastating home fire and the other suffering from a traumatic fall resulting in numerous broken bones and hardship.
We also want to mention our deep appreciation of Taste of the Mountain, Somerset Gas & Steam Engine Show, Madison County Fair, the DARE program cornhole tournament, Yoder’s Country Market, Tucker Lifestock, Jim Carpenter Foundation, Madison Livestock Market, Wolftown Mercantile Country Store, Rose Park United Methodist and Fairview Christian Church. Every organization listed here has allowed us to be present during their events or otherwise supported our mission of being dedicated to making communities a better place in which to live through fellowship, goodwill and community service.
We would also like to say a special thank you to the Early Mountain winery for its generous donation toward our silent auction and door prize at our district convention held in Charlottesville and to Mr. and Mrs. Bob Slaven for sharing their beautiful voices and talent during our Christmas dinner.
If you are interested in learning more about the organization, becoming a member or sending a year-end tax-deductible donation, contact President John Black at (540) 842-6782. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and prosperous new year.
John Black
President, Wolftown Ruritans
