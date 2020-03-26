The coronavirus is spreading through the United States and once again we are reminded how thankful we are for the men and women in law enforcement, firefighters, rescue workers, doctors and nurses. These are the people who put themselves on the line to keep us safe and healthy.
But there are others we should not forget. I’m talking about truck drivers who haul everything to Greene County to keep the people from going feral (from gas to food and from soap and toilet paper), and then there’s our men and women of Walmart, Food Lion and Great Value. They could (and probably should) stay home to avoid getting the coronavirus, but every day they show up for work to make sure we have food to eat, soap and laundry detergent to stay clean and healthy, and of course toilet paper.
Lastly, we have the men and women of Exxon, Sheetz, BP and Valero. They show up every day to make sure we can fill up our cars to get to the grocery store.
To those I forgot to mention, I apologize.
Together we will make it through the coronavirus, as a community. Thanks.
Steve Hollis
Ruckersville
