On May 14 you published an excellent letter by Bert Nye. Mr. Nye’s letter presented many publicly documented facts about the coronavirus epidemic and the administration’s responses to it. On May 21 a strange response was published from Don Pamenter questioning the paper’s integrity over the placement of the letter on the page, followed by a scurrilous and false personal attack on Mr. Nye’s objectivity and political astuteness.
Without refuting a single point raised by Mr. Nye, he complained about what Mr. Nye did not say, saying “He ignores the legitimate complaints…” Legitimate complaints? I call them “illegitimate complaints”? Mr. Pamenter, did you even read Mr. Nye’s letter? A careful reading shows Mr. Nye addressed all your complaints. Your burden when criticizing Mr. Nye’s point is to provide some facts yourself, not mere partisan talking points.
Mr. Pamenter accuses President Trump of “fostering divisiveness.” Divisiveness is certainly present, but it comes from the treasonous snakes embedded in bureaucracies, in Congress, the collapse of investigative journalism and left-leaning citizens, all dedicated fully to destroying President Trump.
Despite strong efforts to keep the public unaware, declassified documents are beginning to clearly reveal coordinated criminal activities by high-level government officials to illegally influence the run up to the 2016 election, and continuing throughout the Trump presidency. Comey’s FBI continued a known false intelligence investigation against Trump and associates, then passed it off to the partisan Mueller team. Congressional Democrats lied repeatedly about “solid evidence” of Trump’s treason. When we add to this corruption a complicit partisan media totally focused on impeaching Trump, we do get an ill-informed, fearful public “divisiveness.”
The Democrat’s great fear is the broad public will learn the true facts about the COVID-19 response and Democrat official’s corruption as they become available this summer, piquing the attention of curious Democrats and independents who will begin themselves to question the so-called “legitimate complaints” divisibly and shrilly fed to them by the left. Only in that way will Americans come together for good.
On May 28, two more letter writers angrily personally attacked Mr. Nye’s May 14 letter and the Greene County Record’s page placement. A careful reading showed much of their outrage actually confirmed Mr. Nye’s timeline and facts, the rest simply repeated false accusations about the administration’s responses, all without any alternatives. This is a technique devised by Saul Alinsky, patron saint of “Radicals,” in his guide for how to destroy political enemies. It’s called “Isolate, Ridicule, Destroy.”
Col. Keith Erikson
Stanardsville
