As a member of the Greene County community, both as residents and small business owners, we are reaching out to be able to share our voice on how this long-term shutdown is affecting our business, our family and the lives of those around us.
We have worked hard in our family-run business, Anytime Fitness-Ruckersville, over the past 13 years. Our members and staff are like family to us. We are very concerned by the lack of support for small businesses from our state and federal government during this pandemic. Our business has been forced to stay closed from March 24 by Gov. Ralph Northam. We originally thought that we were going to be able to open on May 15 along with salons, spas, etc. We were led on to believe that we were going to be included in Phase 1, but when Gov. Northam made his announcement, he said that fitness centers were to remain closed with only outdoor workouts allowed. Phase 1 could last two-four weeks. Here we are at the two-week mark and he will not answer questions of when Phase 2 will start and what that will even mean for fitness centers.
How are small businesses supposed to run a business this way? We can’t even forecast what is to come. Is he planning to allow us to open tomorrow or two months from now? We have no clue and it’s unfair. There is no plan in place for the government to help businesses that continue to remain closed. They may offer the PPP (paycheck protection program), but with the strict rules and guidelines it makes it hard to get the loan forgiven when you have a business that is forced to remain closed and employees can’t follow through with all of the normal everyday duties. Their other answer is to offer a 30-year loan. Why should a business take out a loan for something that wasn’t their fault? If the state forces a business to close, why should the business have to pay back a loan over the next 30-years? How does this make any sense?
During the shutdown, we have provided virtual workouts to our members, Anytime Fitness App workouts, daily nutrition and wellness tips and are now carrying heavy pieces of equipment outside for our outdoor workouts, as well as outdoor group exercise classes. Monthly membership billing stopped in April and there are still bills to pay. We are determined to keep our employees staffed and our members moving.
How is it that everyone can go to big box stores, grocery stores (without capacity restrictions) and the ABC store, but gym owners can’t open our fitness centers? They have kept the ABC store open because of the concern of the health of people who have an addiction. Gyms are a source of reducing stress, combating disease, mental health, physical health and overall wellbeing. We have the capability of controlling our environment. We know who our members are and have control of who would be entering our facility. We have strict disinfecting protocols and have the plan to separate our machines to allow adequate spacing.
Who will be our voice, who will protect us, who will come to the rescue of small business owners? Why are small businesses being discriminated against, especially fitness centers, but large corporations are allowed to carry on as usual?
Jody and Lisa Taylor
Anytime Fitness
Ruckersville
