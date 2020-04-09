We are being tested. Tested as a nation and tested as a community. There are no simple solutions for the inconveniences that so many are experiencing. In the short term, the problems will only get worse as we follow the directives from authorities and move further into the curve of the epidemic, and deeper into the economic disaster that has resulted. There are no magic wands, frustration abounds, and the uncertainty of the final impacts to our community health and economy are deeply unsettling.
The education of our children is heavily impacted. Greene County families are forced to find new ways to entertain, educate and provide solace to innocent children who are being cheated out of the last two months of their school year. Our local economy is getting hammered. Business owners are facing unprecedented hardship, and many are not able to cover basic costs, such as rent.
There are silver linings and Greene County residents, businesses, and local government, even though struggling, are showing a lot of fight. School teachers, the ongoing school nutrition program, churches, the worthy efforts of Feeding Greene, the many productive efforts of social media angels, and valiant efforts of our restaurants and eateries to provide takeout and delivery service, are all testaments to our can-do spirit in the face of unprecedented adversity. This is encouraging to witness.
Let’s celebrate the many heroes among us. Among many others are the health workers, first responders, educators, farmers and those who keep our food and other supply lines flowing. Surely, in this emergency, we must broaden our definition of “first responder.”
Though hampered, Greene County government is open for business. While some offices are closed to the public for safety reasons, they are still taking care of business—in the field, by phone and by email. This includes your county administration building and its staff. Social services, solid waste, the office of Emergency Services, the Sheriff’s Office and other first responders remain at the helm. Please phone in advance of coming to a county office and please check the county website (greenecountyva.gov) for updates. Until further notice, Board of Supervisors’ meetings must take place electronically.
There are many inquiries about assistance for local businesses. The magnitude of the problem is far beyond what the Greene County taxpayer can or should support. Our elected leaders in Washington have passed massive stimulus packages to aid the economy, including $350 billion for small businesses. I don’t know how well these will work but we must stay in touch with our local banks administering Small Business Association (SBA) loans and with our elected officials who have supported these programs. We are all paying the tab for this stimulus and Greene County businesses deserve to benefit. Please contact the Economic Development & Tourism Office for information on SBA’s programs. See www.exploregreene.com/covid-19 for more information. Document everything and please share your experience with Alan Yost at Economic Development & Tourism who will track this so we can keep our elected officials apprised of our experience with the SBA program in Greene County.
There is no sugar coating any of this. This is hard and it is bound to become more difficult. But we will get through this. Look for opportunities where you can find them and find ways to empower yourself. Support your Greene County businesses as much as possible. Safeguard your families, stay home, stay in touch with neighbors who have special challenges, maintain a safe distance from others and volunteer where and when you can. Finally, listen to the public health experts, adhere to state and federal guidance, take care of yourself and wash your hands, often. We will get this behind us.
Bill Martin
Chair, Board of Supervisors
