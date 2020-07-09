Greene County’s leaders talk a lot about their concern for the economic vitality of Greene, but it is hard to connect their words with helpful actions. I think we all recognize that it will take efficient county government, low taxes and a strong infrastructure to help Greene remain economically viable. But our leaders raise taxes and waste time and money on things such as a pavilion and a brick and mortar visitor center while ignoring the real hurdles the county faces.
That is where Elon Musk comes in. Many county residents lack a good internet connection. Yet the county is moving at a glacial pace on this need. If you would like to get a sense the internet’s importance to our leaders, note that the last time related information was posted on the county website was 2017. Nothing has happened for years and little is underway. Particularly in the time of COVID-19, when residents are trying to study remotely, work from home, use telemedicine and online shopping, the lack of a viable internet connection is a serious problem.
Mr. Musk may help. His Starlink low orbit satellite network is expanding and may provide a solution someday.
So if your internet connection is poor, you may want to consider going to the Starlink website and expressing your interest in their future services. You may also want to vote Seth Heald onto the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative Board. REC might play a role in the future of our internet access as well—no thanks to county leadership. Seth Heald has been a consistent advocate of a responsive REC Board and the needs of citizens.
We certainly have a better chance with Mr. Musk and Mr. Heald than our current county leadership.
Mark Steven Fanning
Barboursville
