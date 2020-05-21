Editor’s note: Due to space limitations, the letter by Mr. Bert Nye was placed where newspaper editorials normally are, but under the title “Letter to the Editor.”
The long piece written by Mr. Bert Nye, appearing as an editorial in the May 14 Greene County Record, reflected the views of a passionate Republican and avid supporter of everything President Trump has ever done. Bert sincerely believes in what he writes. That is his privilege, but I hope that it is not the official opinion of the Greene County Record.
Unfortunately, the author views any criticism of this president as a phony attack on the ‘masterful’ Mr. Trump from mainstream media, Democrats, the corrupt ‘deep state’, ‘Never Trump’ conservatives, socialists, disgruntled Republicans and other Trump haters. He ignores the legitimate complaints about Trump’s disregarding many warnings of a pandemic, the false claims he has made, and the failures of the administration to take effective action when most needed. However, it also misses a key point.
The pandemic has presented a challenge that is greater than most presidents confront. It was a situation where Donald Trump could have established his position in the hearts of Americans by becoming a unifier of the nation as it struggled. If he had done this, rather than fostering divisiveness, he might have gone down in history as an outstanding president. People would have set aside their views of his past performance. His re-election could have been secure. Instead it is now difficult to ignore his missteps or his endless stream of vicious tweets, caused by to his inability to focus on the collective ‘us’, rather than himself. In these times the United States and the world need a leader.
President Trump has said he is not responsible for moving the country forward and told the governors to take charge. Whether Republican or Democrat they are now doing so, shaping the paths that heal their states, caring for their citizens as best they can and attempting to bring stability within the chaos. Politics are rarely mentioned in their briefings or decisions. We should wish them well.
We must all be thankful that the wide range of responders, care givers, medical personnel and workers rose above the politics to save lives – parents and teachers too. There will be much to do in the months ahead! At least 90,000 people dead and still increasing!
Don Pamenter,
Stanardsville
