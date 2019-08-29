Regarding the operation of the Greene County trash facility and problems with recycling, the whole program should be overhauled with emphasis on soliciting “all” county trash and disposing in the least costly manner.

Since the recycling program started and charging for solid waste began, it has caused littering of the countryside, improper disposal at other local places, illegal use of private dumpsters and the like.

We should take a fresh look at our operation. The county general fund should cover all expense.

Roger Powell

Ruckersville

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments