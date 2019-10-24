To all voters of the Greene County’s Monroe District, it gives me great pride to address several issues that the Board of Supervisors has faced in the last eight years—water impoundment, Greene County Emergency Services, school growing pains and aging county facilities.
I have always made myself available by phone or by meeting with any voter from anywhere in Greene County. There have been many zoning issues in the past eight years. I have always researched each matter myself and voted on my own opinion.
There have been personnel matters in our county government that I was the only one to vote against the rest of the board.
The two biggest responsibilities the Board of Supervisors has to do is come up with a balanced budget each year and to set up policies for the administration to follow. In the last few years we have seen matters brought to the board that not enough research had been done.
A little about me: I’m 62 years old; a 47-year resident of the Monroe District; a 1975 graduate of William Monroe High School; a farmer all of my life; and an employee of the Virginia Department of Transportation for the past eight years.
On Nov. 5 I ask that you vote for my experience on the board, business experience and my common-sense approach to the county of Greene’s government.
David Cox
Stanardsville
