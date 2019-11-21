Editor’s note: The Greene County record is very willing to work to sponsor debates in the upcoming elections. Any groups that are interested in partnering should contact the editor at tbeigie@greene-news.com.
Over the last several months, the Greene County Record performed a very commendable and informative service for the citizens and voters of Greene County with its extensive series of election education articles and outreach efforts.
The Record informed both readers and candidates in advance that it would be providing a well-structured series of Q&A sessions, tailored for each election race, which would allow each candidate in those races an equal opportunity to answer the same set of questions to present their background, their platforms, and their qualifications for the job.
Going even a step farther, the Record also planned to sponsor two sets of candidates’ debates on Oct. 10 and Oct. 15. The debates, like the Q&A sessions and many other articles in the newspaper, would have been so useful in informing the public about the candidates and their positions. It is a real shame that both sets of debates had to be cancelled due to security concerns. Hopefully, the Record will try to sponsor debates again for future elections, and will be successful.
The Record is to be commended for its vigorous efforts throughout this past election cycle to keep citizens informed, and to do so in an impartial, neutral manner. Thank you very much.
Brad Kelley
Ruckersville
