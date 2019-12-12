I normally do not respond to letters to the editor but today I have to make an exception. In last week’s paper, under “Extremism in Greene,” one individual was seriously misinformed of what transpired at the Nov. 26 Board of Supervisors meeting.
First, I was there and the GOP never submitted an “illegal, dangerous, uninformed and un-Constitutional proposition to the Board of Supervisors.” Instead, the voters simply asked the Board of Supervisors to support the Constitution.
Secondly, the writer then declared that the GOP wanted to eradicate “all gun regulations,” but this was never discussed. Instead voters just asked for the state to maintain current state firearm regulations.
Third, the writer, while mentioning the Second Amendment, claimed voters ignored the entire Second Amendment and instead focused on the “one single sentence” which reads “the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
Unfortunately, the author of this letter is entirely ignorant on the term “militia.” According to United States Code 10 there are two classes of militia recognized by federal law. The first is “the organized militia, which consists of the National Guard and the Naval Militia” and secondly “the unorganized militia, which consists of the members of the militia who are not members of the National Guard or the Naval Militia.” We, the people, are the unorganized militia.
Lastly, the writer insults voters by raising the issue of the GOP wanting to nullify law. This unfortunately was the writer’s worst mistake. The Democratic Party in recent years has made nullifying laws their specialty. Liberal Virginia have “sanctuary cities” protecting illegal aliens when in fact the federal government is solely responsible for determining immigration law (not the state and/or cities); and now the in-coming Virginia legislature want to “decriminalize” marijuana when in fact the federal government has declared marijuana a Schedule I drug under the federal Controlled Substances Act of 1970. So, basically the Democratic Party is fine with nullifying laws they don’t like but they object with citizens standing up for the U.S. Constitution. That’s very sad. By the way, I am not a member of the Republican Party. In the past 10 years I’ve voted for Republicans, Democrats and Independent Party candidates. But as a veteran, I swore an oath to “protect and defend the Constitution, not a political party.
Steve Hollis
Ruckersville
