I could hardly believe it, when the Greene County Chapter of the GOP submitted such an illegal, dangerous, uninformed and un-Constitutional proposition to the county government concerning the eradication of all gun regulation and ignoring any such regulation on the state and federal levels. This isn’t Conservatism, or sound policy making—it’s ideological extremism, without any thought as to the real-world consequences or even its legal basis.
It’s bad enough that this ignorant proposal is named in such a way as to compare firearms to actual people whose freedom and safety are threatened, but not nearly as tragically ironic as claiming the U.S. Constitution as a basis for this radical proposal, while completely ignoring that entire document, short of one single sentence.
We already know that the GOP as a whole intends to do absolutely nothing about the current epidemic of mass shootings, and the fact that shooting deaths now exceed vehicular deaths in the state of Virginia, but now they also intend to revive the thoroughly debunked concept of Nullification and ignore the fact that Greene County is part of the commonwealth and the United States of America? The cost alone to Greene to defend such an absurd legal fallacy makes this proposition a joke. And, there is no better example of trying to obstruct the consequences of an actually democratic election than this one.
But the saddest part of all is that all the paranoia that underlies this nonsensical proposition, ginned up by NRA propaganda (on behalf of foreign and domestic gun manufacturers) and GOP fear-mongering, has no basis at all: nobody is coming for our guns (yes, I am a gun owner as well). And, regulating the sale and ownership of firearms is not, and never has been, un-Constitutional: “Although we do not undertake an exhaustive historical analysis today of the full scope of the Second Amendment, nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.”
[District of Columbia vs. Heller] Arch-Conservative Judicial Icon Antonin Scalia
This is from the Conservative hero himself and cemented the right of individual citizens to own firearms for self-defense (that’s right, this particular and controversial interpretation of the Second Amendment was never asserted or declared by our government before 2008).
In short, I urge all supervisors to vote for the proposed anti-gun control resolution—the day after every adult citizen of Greene begins serving in a “well-regulated militia” under the command of the governor of Virginia. Until then, it will accomplish nothing but to invite lawsuits and ridicule, damage the safety and stability of our community and inform prospective businesses and home buyers that Greene is simply too radical to take seriously.
Patrick Moctezuma
Ruckersville
