Recently I took the opportunity to watch and listen to a YouTube video in which New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was explaining how he was dealing with the coronavirus and he was responding to criticism from President Donald Trump. I had the inclination to share the video widely. Now, after having read Bert Nye’s letter of appreciation for President Trump’s leadership I wish I had done so.
Cuomo has obviously put political concerns on the back burner because people are dying and he is struggling and scrambling to stem the tide. This man has done his homework. He speaks without notes, explaining in great detail what he has done and why and what he needs. He takes great care to thank President Trump for the helpful things Mr. Trump has done and begs for more help.
He holds his temper but does not mince words. President Trump complained that Cuomo and other governors had initially asked for too many beds, which was wasteful. Cuomo made his request based on estimates that came from the executive branch, based on the best knowledge of the time. The President is the chief executive. Cuomo remarked that if President Trump would stop watching so much television and do his job, he might know better what is actually going on. Moreover, instead of blaming Cuomo for following directions that came from Mr. Trump’s own office, he could have proclaimed good news of needing fewer supplies than expected.
Cuomo’s main point was that states are competing with one another for supplies; some have shortages and some have surpluses. We need centralized leadership to distribute them fairly, based on need, rather than political favors. This is more important than politics. What is at stake is life and death. Where stops the buck?
Mark R. Buckner
Stanardsville
