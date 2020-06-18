On behalf of Feeding Greene, I would like to thank ALL of the many volunteers that helped in any way with the move to our new location at 81 Main St. We’ve spent the last six weeks boxing, organizing, downsizing, and preparing to make the move as smooth as possible. We didn’t have far to go (just down the street) but we did have a lot to move. Some items were literally rolled down the street.
Making a move in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic was made possible with the understanding and willingness of many, many volunteers, some of whom we’ve never met and never even got to see their faces. We worked a little at a time in small groups and managed to accomplish a big task.
We are so thankful to feel the love and support of this community. It has been so heartwarming to see so many share their excitement with and for us. It is an honor to work and serve in a community that is so willing to work together for the good of everyone.
I would also like to thank all of those that have so generously financially contributed to help make this all possible. It is our prayer that Feeding Greene will not only be a sustainable source of food for families for generations to come, but be a welcoming resource for volunteer opportunities where we can all work together and contribute to the health and wealth of our community. It is a blessing and an honor to live, work, and serve here in Greene County alongside so many wonderful people.
Rhonda Oliver
Director, Feeding Greene Inc.
