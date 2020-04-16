Feeding Greene, Inc.-The Food Pantry of Greene County received confirmation this week of a $2,500 Community Grant from Walmart. This would not have been possible without the recommendation from Michele Upton, the Manager of the Ruckersville Walmart. The Food Pantry wants to thank Michele for her support and understanding of the mission of Feeding Greene and her continued support of our community. This grant is greatly appreciated!

This grant comes at a time when it is needed for the continued purchase of food for those in need in Greene County during these extenuating circumstances. Over the past weeks, with the closing of businesses and the loss of jobs/income, more people have needed to turn to Feeding Greene for assistance. The Food Pantry has been serving over 100 families each week during the pandemic. This is a real increase for The Food Pantry.

Feeding Greene also wants to thank our courageous volunteers who work each week to provide food assistance for Greene County. You are indeed wonderful!!!

Working together for others is what life is about. Together with Michele as a community partner at Walmart and the volunteers/staff of Feeding Greene, Inc., we truly make a difference in people’s lives!!

Rhonda Oliver, Director

Feeding Greene, Inc

Betty and Leonard Coyner

