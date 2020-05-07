I am a conservative Republican and I speak only for myself. I am a Greene County delegate for the 5th District GOP Convention and I adamantly defend my right to fulfill the legal responsibilities for that position. As a conservative, I strongly believe we have the right to select our Republican candidate without influence from Democrats. I am a longtime supporter and participant in the convention method of nomination since it minimizes the potential for Democrat influence. During the nomination process, Democrats also have the power to nominate the candidate who best represents them. No one is excluded from participation in the nomination process. It is the right and responsibility of citizens in both parties to follow legal guidelines for whatever candidate selection method is put in place by their party’s leadership.
Very early in this congressional election cycle, I exercised my constitutional right to petition our elected representatives in 5th District GOP leadership requesting their support for a convention method of nomination. Suspecting that many others joined me, the GOP district leadership did in fact vote for a convention. I, and many other conservatives like me, then followed the legal guidelines to become a delegate. The (Denver) Riggleman Campaign has been seeking the nullification of our delegates’ rights and the replacement of a lawfully decided convention with a primary election which opens the door for Democrat influence in the selection of our GOP candidate.
I recognize the need for convention modifications to accommodate social distancing, and the enforcement of protocol precautions, such as wearing facemasks. Likewise, a primary election would also require modifications at the polls. For me, personally, mail-in ballots are not acceptable for a convention nor a primary election since, in my opinion, (this method) easily lend itself to fraud. I believe convention modifications are possible while at the same time strictly enforcing delegates’ voting credentials.
Early during Riggleman’s term in office, I realized he does not represent me. I contacted his office several times with questions and concerns but I never received a response to any of my phone calls or emails. Having two senators who do not represent me is frustrating enough. So, I decided to work as hard as possible in an effort to replace Riggleman in the next election with a true conservative. When Bob Good announced his candidacy, I realized I have a candidate who I can whole-heartedly support. Good’s successful experience in finance, university administration and his truly conservative record as a county supervisor is the kind of experience I respect and trust. Bob’s pledge to be a strong supporter for the Trump agenda is another reason I support him. However, I unapologetically admit that Bob’s Biblical worldview is the most important reason I support him.
Americans have the constitutional right to support a candidate who represents their values and beliefs without ridicule and intimidation for that. However, that has not been my experience during this campaign and I have never heard Riggleman condemn the shameful disparagement of personal faith coming from his camp. Furthermore, Riggleman himself has led the charge for the nullification of delegates’ rights and the replacement of the legally decided nomination method with one which opens the door for the Democrat participation desperately needed by him for nomination success. Is this merely an act of desperation, or is this setting an unlawful precedent which will taint our 5th District elections for years to come?
Deloris Linam
Ruckersville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.