As a fairly new resident of Greene County, I would like to thank the Greene County Democrats for hosting a series of instructive talks on “Getting to Know Your County Government.”
I was able to attend two of the free talks, one with Alan Yost, director of Economic Development and Tourism, where I learned about tourism initiatives in the county, such as the Blue Ridge Barn Quilt Trail, the largest barn quilt trail in Virginia, and the establishment of scenic byways through our county that promise to increase visitors to our area.
I also attended the talk with Greene County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, who spoke about the challenges facing our school system. Both talks were informative and gave me a deeper understanding of how our county government works.
Thank you, Greene County Democrats, for organizing these useful and informative events. I hope there will be more talks in the future.
Nancy Sopher
Stanardsville
