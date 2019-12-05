A resolution was brought before the Board of Supervisors to pass a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary” declaration, also known as a “2nd Amendment Preservation Ordinance,” and is due to be voted on in the meeting of Dec. 10. Since the proposal has gone under two names, I will refer to it as “the resolution.”
The proposed resolution would block any and all regulations of ownership and use of firearms that are not otherwise already prohibited by criminal law.
Such a resolution is not only too extreme, but may also embroil the county in some legal wrangle with federal or state authorities somewhere down the line. This could be costly in many ways, not least of which is potentially taking up considerable time of the county’s attorney, administrator and board of supervisors.
My fundamental opposition to this resolution rests on the principle that regulations of any kind should be treated on a case-by-case basis, rather than swept aside on the presumption that all regulation is illegitimate.
Commonsense constraints on the ownership and use of firearms, such as “red flag” laws, are as crucial to a civil society as is, for example, the principle that the First Amendment does not entitle one to cry “Fire!” in a crowded theater (in the absence of fire, or course). If any group or individual wants to make the case against, or commit civil disobedience against, any specific legislation or regulation on constitutional grounds, they have the right to do so.
Finally, this should not be a partisan issue along political party lines. This is inherently a public safety issue, not a political one.
Mark Heinicke
Ruckersville
