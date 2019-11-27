Editor’s note: the topic was scheduled to be discussed at last Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting.
With the results of the November elections it has become apparent that the governor as well as the Democrat-controlled legislature and senate plan on a major assault on our Second Amendment rights. Not only will they be going after the Second Amendment, but will also be attacking our Fourth, Fifth and Sixth amendment rights with proposed “Red Flag Laws.” There is little that can be done on the state level but we as a county can make a clear statement on the local level.
As I am sure you are all aware Greene County has been and still is a very conservative county. According to the Virginia State Police 14.06% of adults in Greene have concealed carry permits. This doesn’t address the number of hunters, recreational shooters and those who own handguns for home protection that don’t have concealed carry permits.
None of the proposed new gun laws will do anything to make Virginia citizens safer. One only must look at the cities of Chicago and Baltimore, as well as the state of California, all of whom have very restrictive gun laws and yet continue to have some of the highest rates of gun violence in the country. These proposed new regulations will only make criminals out of law-abiding citizens. They will have virtually no effect on gun crime since real criminals do not obey a law; that is why they are called criminals.
So far Campbell, Charlotte, Carroll, Lunenburg, Grayson and Patrick counties have passed “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolutions with another 15 counties having it on their upcoming agendas. Because our representatives at all levels of government are supposed to be bound by the United States Constitution, I encourage our local representatives on the Greene County Board of Supervisors to follow the lead of these other counties and declare Greene County a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Bill Hay
Ruckersville
