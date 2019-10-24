Dear citizens of Greene County, thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve on the school board for the past four years. As you probably know, I am running for re-election to the Greene County School Board At-Large position this year and I certainly would appreciate your vote Nov. 5.
The school board represents not only you, the citizens of Greene County, but also the teachers and staff of our schools and our students. One of our main priorities as a board is to continually strive to improve student achievement. All five of us on the school board are extremely proud that all our schools are fully accredited and have been for the past four years. Not all school divisions can make that claim and even some of our neighboring school divisions are struggling to achieve that goal.
Another milestone I am extremely proud of is our renovations to the high school and middle school as well as addressing vehicle safety along Monroe Drive. We celebrated this accomplishment along with the community and the board of supervisors (all of whom were part of the team that helped make it happen) during a fantastic open house in September. It was great to see such a positive response from our fellow citizens. Truth is, we all want our kids to have the best quality education available and it’s nice to have quality 21st century facilities as well.
We have an outstanding school board and I am proud to be one of the members. As a board member, I can take no individual credit for our accomplishments, I give credit to our entire school board, our superintendent, our administrators and our teachers and staff, all of whom make Greene County Schools successful. It is definitely a team effort.
I would love to serve another four years if it is the desire of our community. Every election is important and we have a number of outstanding people who are willing to serve running for our local offices. Voting is our right, our duty and our responsibility. I hope all of you will vote Nov. 5—even if you don’t vote for me—let your voice be heard.
Harry Daniel
Greene County School Board Chair, member At-Large
