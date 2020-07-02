This week, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) customers are receiving their monthly “Cooperative Living” magazine from the co-op. They should pay close attention to the July issue because it contains information on how to vote for REC board members.
Candidate Seth Heald of Culpeper is working to make REC more transparent and accountable to its members and to cut wasteful spending on board pay.
He is a co-founder of RepowerREC and has been an advocate for board transparency and accessibility for the past few years. A retired Justice Department attorney, Seth is an expert on energy policy, consumer-oriented and engaged in his community. As a board member, he will work to bring broadband to REC members, reduce board members’ high pay and ensure reliable, affordable power.
Please visit RepowerREC.com for more information about Seth and his efforts to reform REC so that it can better serve its member-owners.
I agree there are many positive things to say about REC: it provides good service, responds promptly to power outages and contributes to our communities.
But REC needs to do more to deploy rural broadband, as other electric co-ops have done and I feel the REC board pay is too high.
I urge you to vote for Seth Heald by returning the printed ballot you will receive in the mail soon or by voting online starting July 1 at www.myrec.com. All people who do vote are entered in a drawing to win up to $250 from REC.
Roy Dye
Stanardsville
