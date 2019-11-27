Words cannot express my humility and appreciation to the voters of Greene County for the immense trust and support you placed in me on Election Day. I will be meeting with Mr. Hardin and his staff during the first week of December to discuss the transition, ensuring that my office is fully prepared to represent our county in the courtroom on day one.
Over the past several months many of you have welcomed me into your homes or spoken to me at various events around our county. The support and encouragement was simply overwhelming. It has been an honor meeting so many new friends as the campaign progressed. For those of you who chose not to support me, I look forward to earning your trust and working tirelessly for you as well.
Regardless of who you are or who you supported, we are not simply Republicans, Independents or Democrats today. We are Greene County. It is important that we build bridges, find civility, embrace forgiveness, forge safer communities and pave a better path forward for our future—together—regardless of our personal politics.
Please don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions, comments or concerns. I can be reached on my cell phone at (434) 422-1071 and am available to meet in anyone in person who would like.
Once again, thank you! I am excited to go to work full-time on your behalf on day one!
Win Consolvo
Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney-elect
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.