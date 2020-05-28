I am a God-fearing and God-loving American Patriot. Today, I feel the devil all around us, like never before in my lifetime. This coronavirus has the devil’s fingerprints all over it. If I were the Devil, if evil were my middle name, I’d love the deep state, the corrupt Washington, D.C., swamp, and especially its PR division, the liberal media.
I’d love big government, globalists, communists, socialists and Marxists, anyone who would put the American people in misery and slavery. I’d dedicate my life to anything and anyone who’d destroy the American dream, opportunity, mobility. The devil loves misery. I’d want America to be like Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti, or Mexico. Why let America escape my misery and pain?
I’d support anyone who’d take the American dream away. And more than anything I’d hate President Donald J. Trump. I’d hate anyone who wants to ”Make America Great Again.” I would wipe away all of Trump’s amazing achievements of the past three years in just a few shocking, depressing, tragic weeks.
I’d want to wipe that prideful smirk right off the faces of Americans who love their country and fear God. I’d want them to suffer with a pandemic.
I would turn tens of millions of Americans into welfare victims and wards of the state. I would make Americans hide in their homes and have Government decreeing what businesses are essential. I’d prioritize abortion, the murder of innocent babies. I’d let big box stores sell clothing and close all the small businesses doing the same. I’d make it illegal for people to leave their homes. I’d shut doctor’s offices and forbid cancer screenings, surgeries, and mental health treatment, and furlough thousands of medical workers, bankrupting hospitals. I’d force nursing homes, unequipped to protect residents and staff, to take patients testing positive for COVID-19.
I’d create something so frightening it would close churches, for the first time in American history. I’d arrest people for listening to services in their cars in a church parking lot. I’d have everyone isolated, depressed, fearful of neighbors and ignoring spikes in deaths from untreated disease, suicides, drug overdoses, alcoholism, domestic abuse, business failures. I’d have people huddled like lambs, obeying my every command.
Folks, understand we’ve all just met the devil. The coronavirus is his greatest creation yet. These are the moments that can break even exceptional people. But we are America. We are both exceptional and resilient. We are blessed by GOD who is always by our side. We still have faith in America, capitalism, and our G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Times) President Donald J. Trump.
God bless our Lord Jesus Christ and our President Donald J. Trump. Peace to all.
Cathy Lagana
Ruckersville
