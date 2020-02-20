I am writing in support of the Greene County Public Schools surplus funds policy. The policy establishing the use of these funds was adopted by the Greene County Board of Supervisors in 2014 and should be retained. The surplus fund policy, being challenged by a member of the board, is likely to be voted on at the supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25. I urge anyone in favor of retaining the policy to contact your supervisor in support of it before Feb. 25.
In essence, the policy carries over unassigned funds unspent by the schools at the end of each fiscal year in order to cover capital expenditures going forward. Future spending out of the surplus funds is subject to approval by the Board of Supervisors and the school system cannot spend it on anything other than capital projects.
There are (at least) four good reasons to keep this policy in place:
1. It encourages the school system to be conservative with spending. It is a widespread practice for agencies acting under a “use it or lose it” policy to hurriedly spend their allocation at the end of the fiscal year if they have a surplus. This often leads to rushed, premature and wasteful spending. Under the current school surplus fund policy, the school system is not incentivized to cram unnecessary spending into the end of the fiscal year in order to not lose the money.
2. There is now approximately $28 million outstanding on the bond for the most recent capital projects undertaken by the school division. The surplus will be used to pay off this bond in future fiscal years. Under the current payment schedule, the surplus fund will be exhausted in approximately three years. The money is not sitting there waiting for another project.
3. The school system is not a department of the county government and its budgeting process cannot be compared to those of other departments. It has its own governing board and while the county gives money to the system it is its own entity.
4. As stated above, spending of the surplus funds is subject to approval by the Board of Supervisors.
The public schools’ surplus funds policy has been in place for five years for good reasons and the reasons are even stronger today. It would be wise for the Board of Supervisors to keep it in place now.
Mark Heinicke
Ruckersville
