The coronavirus pandemic is crippling in many ways, devastating to the economy and small businesses in Greene (some will not make it out of this). Our citizens are quite frankly feeling the pain of this, going without work, burning through savings. Jobless claims are soaring and food banks are swamped. Even the Greene County Record editor is forced to take two weeks of unpaid furlough.
Counties around us are preparing for a new reality that is drastically different from what was certain just a few weeks ago: elimination of discretionary spending, budget cuts, decreased spending, delayed new hiring, abandoned rate hikes and postponed salary bumps. Clarke County is foregoing any property tax increase and reducing pay raises; budget cuts in Albemarle will be noticeable. Culpeper County voted to leave tax rates steady at 62 cents per $100 of assessed value. The Middleburg Town Council adopted a spending freeze. Everywhere, officials are moving forward with pared-down operating budgets for fiscal year 2021 that acknowledge the financial crisis brought by the pandemic.
Everywhere, but not in Greene County. After raising our rates 5 cents last year, the Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to advertise an additional 2 cent real estate tax increase for fiscal year 2021 to 84 cents per $100 of assessed real estate. Only Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb voted against that rate and he is right: we are all struggling now.
This crisis has hammered home how healthcare professionals, grocery store workers, truckers, farmers and all those who get dirt under their nails while working really are indispensable. It is also highlighting how some supervisors are out of touch with their constituents in a crisis. We ponder survival, they tax us to death. In the pending recession, tourism (the only source of revenue to pay the 40-year mortgage of our ‘beautifully’ decrepit Visitor Center) will drop precipitously: another brilliant decision from last year.
In what world do they live in?
Pierre Saverot
Barboursville
