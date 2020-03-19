The COVID-19 pandemic has upset our lives and routines, personal and professional. Greene County families are trying to cope with information coming from various media sources. Likewise, your Greene County local government is adjusting to working in the new reality our community faces. Rest assured, Greene County will continue to serve its citizens. Unless we are directed by higher authorities to do otherwise, our offices will continue to be open and services will continue to be provided, even if we must eventually adjust schedules and timelines. The Board of Supervisors will continue to meet the second and fourth Tuesday of each month though we will limit attendance according to evolving guidance so we can maintain social distance. Our investment in live streaming of each meeting is paying off in these times. Your board members and county administration remain available by email and phone and we will be as responsive as possible.
Greene County is monitoring all COVID-19 information that comes to us through Ms. Melissa Meador, our Director of Emergency Services. We will follow guidance up the chain from the Thomas Jefferson Health District, the Virginia Department of Health, the Governor of Virginia, and the Centers for Disease Control. I ask you to use public health officials as your information sources, including following guidance from your family health care providers.
I ask that you find ways to support Greene County businesses and to reach out to neighbors who might need some help. Network by phone and the internet. We are not powerless. We simply need to begin thinking differently.
This is not a time to panic. Our nation’s food supply pipeline will continue to function. Our friends and families remain a phone call away. While our lives have been jolted into a new reality, we will find a new path forward and we will come through this. Greene County Public Schools are mobilizing in new ways during this period, including providing food for those students who need it. Churches, non-governmental organizations, and newly formed groups will reach out to the most vulnerable among us. This is as it should be. There are heroes in our midst, some of them still waiting to be discovered. Let’s all be heroes. For some, it will be by getting more engaged in our community. For others, being a hero will mean staying home and staying safe.
Finally, keep your hands (and your kids’ hands) clean and practice maintaining a distance from others. Experts tell us this is the single best thing we can all do. So be empowered. And be a hero.
Bill Martin, Stanardsville
Chairman, Greene County Board of Supervisors
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.