Local elections are low on politics and high on qualifications.

Case in point: the Greene County Clerk of Court Office. The office operates by specific protocols dictated by the Supreme Court of Virginia. There are little, if any, policies that can be introduced by a newcomer to the office. There is no republican or democrat approach to running the office.

In essence we should be electing someone who has experience in the workings of the clerk’s office. Susan E. Birckhead is chief deputy clerk and interim clerk of the court. She has worked in the office for over a decade. She is currently running the office since Ms. Compton resigned. Well-respected by her colleagues and non-political, she is the obvious choice to be elected clerk of the court.

Joseph Freni Jr.

Stanardsville

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments