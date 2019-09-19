As a property owner in Greene County and a licensed attorney, I believe the citizens of Greene County should choose wisely when they choose their constitutional officers, specifically their circuit clerk court.
Much has been made of the non-partisan nature of the clerk’s position. There is some basis to support this view. After all, the clerk—and all constitutional officers—are bound by oath to uphold the Constitution of Virginia and by extension all of our laws. Their discretion is limited to choices within the framework of the laws that guide them.
Nonetheless, our constitutional officers are elected and elections are inherently political. This, as well, is not without reason. The Virginia Constitution, and all laws, is subject to interpretation. We have seen in recent years clerks across the country take positions that interpret duties under their constitutions. Those positions are unavoidably going to reflect the clerk’s political stance on the issue. When push comes to shove, do you want a clerk that will support your party’s position, the other party’s position or would you prefer to have no idea what the clerk will do?
Eliminating politics from the election puts us all in that final category, unsure of where our clerk will fall on the issues that are important to us. Will the non-political clerk you elected stand up for your right to get a concealed weapons permit? Perhaps, if the law is clear, but what if larger political forces and a changing legislature make that duty of the clerk less clear? If the ability to get a concealed weapons permit is important to you, you should make sure your choice for clerk feels the same way. This is the nature of, and the reason for, the political process. Don’t waste your ability to choose by ignoring it. If a Republican stance is important to you, vote Republican, vote Piper Doeppe.
Mason Heidt
Grundy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.