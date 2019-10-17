It’s not hard for an establishment incumbent such as Delegate Rob Bell to win re-election, especially when he occupies a district that he gerrymandered for his own job security. Let’s decide if it’s time for a change-Rob Bell’s Greatest Hits:
nVoted against democracy in 2011, 2012, 2013: Bell helped create some of the most partisan gerrymandering in America, benefitting himself in the process. But what was illegal, were the districts based upon racial gerrymandering, that the Supreme Court smacked down.
nVoted against the separation of church and state and reproductive freedom in 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017: Bell and his caucus had to be smacked down by the Supreme Court again, on Marriage Freedom and Equality. He also voted to attack affordable and accessible abortion services at every turn, ensuring the increase of poor Virginia children. And, to remove funding for life-saving stem cell research. And, to allow parents to deny a deathly ill child medical treatment. And to allow religious demonstrations and displays in public schools. In fact, Bell has always placed his personal religious theology above the liberty, health and prosperity of Virginians.
nVoted pro-pollution and against the environment in 2006, 2010: Bell served the fossil fuel industries well when he lifted the moratorium on offshore drilling—a practice opposed by every municipality on Virginia’s shores because it threatens some of Virginia’s biggest industries.
nVoted against even the most modest, conservative and common sense gun regulation, no matter how popular and constitutional in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017: This is how you make sure that Virginia remains the No. 1 source of firearms used in crimes up and down the East Coast. Who knows how many lives these polices have cost …
nVoted against affordable healthcare for all Virginians in 2010, 2011: Disregarding the fact that Virginians were already paying for the expansion of Medicaid, Bell denied more than 400,000 Virginians affordable insurance. Like so many of Bell’s policies, this one also cost lives.
Had enough? Vote for progress and prosperity for real Virginians-vote for Elizabeth Alcorn for 58th District House Delegate.
Patrick Moctezuma
Ruckersville
