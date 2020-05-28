Editor’s note: Mr. Nye’s letter was posted under the heading “Letter to the Editor” and signed by him, not the newspaper. It was printed in the column due to ongoing lack of space with lowered ad sales at the paper and staff furloughs but as all submitted letters, does not represent the opinion of the paper.
In this difficult time of our world’s history with people all over the globe facing severe health and economic challenges and we in the United States deeply divided and sitting on a societal tinderbox, I was really stunned and disappointed that in your May 14, 2020 issue, you devoted your entire editorial space not to something from your paper’s editor or publisher, but to the publication and endorsement of a lie- filled propaganda rant from local resident and GOP propagandist Bert Nye.
Perhaps Mr. Nye is one of the many Greene County residents without any access to the internet due to our lack of public or private infrastructure and he is unable to research facts past his satellite access to Faux News. The amount of misinformation in his piece was truly astounding and the fact your paper did not make any attempt to do any simple fact checking or make any comment on the lack of accuracy makes you a partner to spreading Mr. Nye’s false and misleading propaganda.
I will address several of Mr. Nye’s glaring lies here:
1. He states that in mid January the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the virus was not spread by human to human contact. While early in the year that was thought to be the case, the WHO reported to news organizations on January 20, 2020 that the virus was indeed being spread by human to human contact.
(https://abcnews.go.com/Health/human-human-transmission-coronavirus-reportedchina/story?id=68403105).
2. His next paragraph states that China refused to share the virus’ genome, necessary for vaccine development. This is an outright lie. On Jan. 10, 2020 the sequenced genome was made public by a consortium of scientists led by Professor Yong-Zhen Zhang, Fudan University, Shanghai and communicated by Edward C. Holmes, University of Sydney, Australia.
(http://virological.org/t/novel-2019-coronavirus-genome/319).
The release of this information was also necessary to develop diagnostic patient testing for COVID-19. By Jan. 16, 2020, the genome of the virus had been sequenced and the news was announced to the public (https://www.dzif.de/en/researchers-develop-firstdiagnostic-test-novel-coronavirus-china). The next day the same German researchers published the “recipe” for the first COVID-19 diagnostic viral antigen test. The USA refused to use this “recipe” (the reason why has not been given to the American public), wasting precious weeks trying to come up with our own functional test.
3. Next I must address his comments about travel to and from China. Scientists from the WHO, who our country was working with and even has a Navy Admiral on their Board, traveled to Wuhan, China on Jan. 20, 2020 to investigate what was going on with this new infection.
From a public health standpoint, Trump’s “China Ban”, travel restrictions were totally ineffective. Although foreign nationals were banned entry to the USA from China, U.S. citizens, resident aliens, and their families were still allowed to enter the USA directly from China after being screened by CBP for fever or symptoms. As is the case with nearly every virus, asymptomatic people can be infected and actively shed the virus which makes them highly infectious. Therefore, this action by Mr. Trump was medically ineffective and was just another of his public relations stunts to cater to his base.
In the rest of the article, Mr. Nye uses his baseless lies to praise the performance of Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a trained scientist and medical professional, I cannot agree with Mr. Nye’s opinions about the effectiveness of Mr. Trump’s actions (which by printing in the space of your editor’s column are endorsed by the Greene County Record).
Basic medical supplies, testing materials, widespread testing, and personal protective equipment are still in woefully short supply endangering all citizens and especially our dedicated health care workers. Contact tracing, quarantine plans, and operational staff to perform these duties are still not operational to the level currently needed across the USA.
Our national response has been “every man for himself” and not a coherent national effort to save tens of thousands of human lives, American lives.
Currently over 90,000 Americans have lost their lives. This is another fact that is being ignored by our President and his followers. There is no respect, no eulogies, not even prayers to these victims or their loved ones coming from our current President or his administration. It is a very sad state of affairs. Perhaps if The Greene Record has no copy to fill their editor’s column, they should instead use it to eulogize citizens who have died from COVID-19 instead of promoting false, GOP propaganda.
Dr. Elizabeth Alcorn
Dyke
