The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross thank the volunteers who took time from their busy lives to give the gift of life-saving blood on Aug. 13 and Oct. 8 in the community room of the Piedmont Virginia Community College Eugene Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville.
Appreciation and thanks for the Aug. 13 drive go to Richard Early, Deborah Lee, Barbara Hodges, Ellen Hawkins, John Pluta, Carl Schmitt, Daniel Enders, Christopher Kallenberg, Leon Rossouw, Rebecca Phillips, Sam Strahan, Alan Yost Cynthia Inzana, John Hayes, Susan McMorris, Steven Marczak, Nancy Darnell, Sandra Mendez and Robert Holtzman.
Appreciation and thanks for the Oct. 8 drive go to Brenda Jones, Susan McMorris, Barbara Hodges, Alexander Lewis, Ellen Hawkins. Christina Foley, Nancy Sullivan, Wayne Ballard, John Pluta, Nancy Haney, Jeanine Rexroad, Victoria Proffitt, Alan Yost, Carroll Deane, Ollie Gilbert, Nancy Darnell, Ruthie Scupp, Cynthia Inzana, Bobby Holtzman, Judith West, Christopher Kallenberg, Leon Rossouw and Justin Burney.
The next blood drive will be on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Carroll Deane
Greene County
Lions Club
Blood Drive Project Chairman
