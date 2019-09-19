I wish I could open this newspaper and not see letters that worry me. Too often, their tone is angry. Their message is mud-slinging. Their information is inaccurate.
My husband and I are near retirement. Between the two of us, we’ve lived in 10 locations in Virginia: Lexington, Charlottesville, Winchester, Harrisonburg, Alexandria, Rockbridge County, Henrico County, Fairfax County, Rappahannock County and now Greene County.
In late 2018, a year after we bought our retirement home in Ruckersville—where I also have a studio apartment that I rent via Airbnb—I was asked if I would like to be part of something called the Ruckersville Advisory Committee. This volunteer citizen’s group was set up by the county under its Comprehensive Plan to “support diverse employment and housing opportunities, so that residents can live, work and shop in Ruckersville; and, attract visitors and new investment in the local economy.”
I’ve been surprised and pleased by how receptive county staff and elected officials have been to my ideas and those of other residents that I’ve met. Based on my experience living in nine other locations in Virginia, I find that the government of Greene County is, on the whole, well run by thoughtful, caring people.
On the occasions when I have sought to speak in the public part of official board meetings, I have been restricted to three minutes. But I understood the need for me to be concise because many other people also wanted and needed to speak. Regardless of each speaker’s point of view, our elected officials listened thoughtfully and responded with grace. In their subsequent public deliberations, they showed themselves to be well informed and reliant upon good data.
Our Board of Supervisors has struggled with budget matters in a responsible matter, refusing to “kick the can down the road” by deferring hard, necessary decisions, as was apparently done by previous boards. As far as I can see, they have done their best to allocate as much tax money as possible to meet the county’s basic needs, such as for emergency services and schools (and I’m happy to pay taxes for both, though my four children are far beyond school age). As for possible cuts of county services to hold down expenditures, it is not clear to me where those could be made —when I visit the landfill, park and county offices, it looks to me as if this county runs lean.
I am aware that David Cox, a part-time farmer who is a member of our Board of Supervisors, has been hauled by Commonwealth’s Attorney Matt Hardin before a grand jury for participating with a friend in cutting hay on unused county land. I am not personally acquainted with either this farmer or Hardin, but bringing down such a hard hammer on anyone for a relatively minor infraction distresses me. I thus question Hardin’s judgment.
For this reason and others (including Hardin’s public forays into political matters that are far outside his supposedly neutral law enforcement role), my vote for commonwealth’s attorney in the upcoming election will be for Win Consolvo. Similar to my husband, Consolvo is a graduate of Virginia Military Institute and of the University of Richmond Law School. His strong educational background, combined with his wealth of experience as a prosecutor, makes him an outstanding candidate for this office. Consolvo has chosen to run as an Independent in this election in order to serve everyone in our county fairly, rather than participating in what he calls “partisanship wrangling.”
For the next Board of Supervisors, my two choices—for the Ruckersville and at-large seats—will be those most likely to represent a continuation of well-informed, open-minded, well mannered governance.
There is always room for improvement in any government. But the way to achieve such improvement is to accentuate what’s positive while working to overcome shortcomings and to step up to serve on committees and boards. Let’s help each other to make this county the best it can be.
Bonnie Price Lofton
Ruckersville
